Obituary: Helen May (Bunnell) Montminy

Helen May (Bunnell) Montminy of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Born in Berlin, N.H., she was the daughter of Jesse and Viola (Paris) Bunnell. She attended school grades 1-5 in Gorham, moving to Milan in 1938, where she graduated from the eighth grade as Class Marshal. She was employed at the Drapeau Nursing Home in Berlin for five years, and the Cascade Mill towel room, under Brown Company, James River and Crown Vantage retiring after 33 years of service.
During World War II she was a “Volunteer” airplane watcher in Milan for the Civil Defense Service. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary #2520 in Berlin and a member of the Women of the Moose, Chapter #1149 in Portsmouth.
Helen lived on Cascade Hill, Gorham, N.H. for 35 years, was a lector, Vice-President and President at Benedict Church until it closed. She then transferred to St. Kieran Church in Berlin under Father Peters, and recently attended Holy Family Parish in Gorham.
Helen and Leo wintered in New Port Richey, Florida for 14 years and made many friends from Maine and Florida while living there.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Leo; brothers Kenneth, Robert, Herbert and Woodrow. Helen was also predeceased by her first husband George Mercier and second husband Lucien Blouin.
She leaves behind her brothers Merle Bunnell and wife Juliette of New Port Richey, and Richard from Exeter, N.H.; sister-in-law Judith Bunnell from Portsmouth, N.H.; God children Betty Ripberger, from Bradford, N.H. and Rhonda Bunnell from Portsmouth, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews.
A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23, at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Cemetery, Gorham, N.H.
Donations in her memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, Activity Fund, 29 Providence Ave, Berlin, NH 03570
