Obituary: Helen Gloria Bisson

Helen Gloria Bisson, 83, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Maine Medical Center in Portland from injuries sustained in a fall, 10 days after the death of her beloved husband Donald.
Helen was born in Berlin on Nov. 2, 1938, the daughter of Alfred B. and Delima (Rabidas) Paulin and was raised on Berlin’s East Side.
She attended Guardian Angel School and later graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1957. For many years, Helen was employed by Prescott Farms as a cashier. Helen enjoyed bowling, playing cards and bingo and was a member of the cribbage league. She was an active member of St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish where she happily assisted with the Lazarus meal program. Helen loved people and could talk to anyone. She had many friends.
The family includes her two daughters: Sylvia Kroschwitz and husband John of Yardville, N.J., and Lise Keefe and husband Edward of Bensalem, Pa.; six grandchildren: Cortney Sordo, Johnny Kroschwitz, Kyle Keefe, Nick Bisson, Paige Fisher, Nathan Bisson, Chad Kroschwitz; seven great-grandchildren: Lilah Sordo, AJ Sordo, Deacon Bisson, Madalyn Bisson, Isabella Fisher, Keenan Bisson (two more on the way); a sister, Jeanne Roy and husband Victor of Berlin; best friends Yvonne and Bill Thomas of Berlin; nieces, nephews and cousins. Helen was predeceased by her husband Donald, a son Denis Bisson, brothers Arthur Paulin, Robert Paulin, Clifford Paulin and a sister Doris Paulin.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, 345 Pleasant St., Berlin. A procession followed the mass to St. Anne Cemetery, where Helen and her husband Donald will be laid to rest together. Friends and relatives were invited to call from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home before the Mass. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
