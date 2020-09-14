Guy E. “Chuck” Wood, III, 72, of Shelburne, passed away on Sept. 3, 2020, after an accident at his home in Daytona Beach, Fla.
He was born in Brockton, Mass., on Aug. 9, 1948, the son of the late Guy E. Wood, Jr. and Jean P. (Harkins) Wood and grew up in Randolph, Mass. He spent summers camping in Shelburne, where he met his wife, Elaine.
Guy was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. A printer by trade, he worked at Currier Graphics and later at the Dupont-Holmes No. 82. He had also worked for the Local No. 4 out of Boston and retired in 2009. Guy was a member of the Dupont-Holmes Post 82 American Legion, was a life member of the VFW Post 2520 and was a member of the F.O.E. in Berlin and later transferred his membership to Daytona Beach. He loved his family and was very proud of his children and grandchildren, his little people.
Family includes his wife Elaine J. (Meyers) Wood of Shelburne; his children Heather Wood-Dumas and husband Corey of Shelburne, and Guy E. Wood and wife Briana of Shelburne; his grandchildren Shianna Wood, Jaya Dumas, Guy Wood, Jr. and Griffin Wood; his sisters Karen Foster of Massachusetts and Sandra DeBlasi and husband David of Massachusetts; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at the Wheeler Cemetery in Shelburne. The Bryant Funeral Home in Gorham is in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
