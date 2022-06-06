Obituary Gloria J. Keough

Gloria J. Keough, 96, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Berlin on Aug. 13, 1925, the daughter of William C. and Alice (Boilard) Johnson and was a lifelong resident.
Gloria graduated from Berlin High School with the Class of 1943 and had been employed as a secretary for the Berlin school system for 21 years. She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish.
The family includes her son, Bruce Keough and wife Jane of Dublin, N.H., and Vero Beach, Fla.; daughter Susan Staples and husband Walter of Bryant Pond, Maine; grandchildren John Keough, Ann Keough Faxon, Elizabeth Staples and Rebecca Staples; great-grandchildren Leo and Jane Faxon and William Staples; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, John Keough, in 2017; a son John (Chipper) Keough, Jr. in 1961; and her brother Kenneth Johnson of Georgia in 2022.
Gloria’s family also wishes to acknowledge the care and kindness provided by the caregivers who became part of daily life during her final months.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Gloria and John will be held on July 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. The Bryant and Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net. Donations in memory of Gloria and John may be made in their name to the Berlin Public Library, 270 Main St., Berlin, NH 03570.
