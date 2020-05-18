Obituary: Gerry Harris

Gerry Harris, 72, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on May 15, 2020, after a difficult battle with Glioblastoma.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sue Harris, née Breton; two daughters, Shelley Harris, and her husband John Ward, of Laconia, N.H., and Kari Parent, and her significant other Dana Johnson, of Belmont, N.H.; two grandsons, Harrison and Hayden Parent of Belmont, N.H.; his brother Kenneth Harris, and his significant other Colleen Randall, of Manchester, N.H.; his brother-in-law Richard Breton of Gorham, N.H.; and several nieces and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Donald and Irene Harris of Berlin, N.H.
Gerry graduated from Berlin High School in 1965. Afterwards, he became the drummer for the band Heat Waves. He worked at Tops Furniture before a long career at James River Paper Mill. After retirement, he drove the bus for CAP and also delivered cars for AutoNorth. Gerry truly enjoyed listening to music ALL DAY, EVERYDAY. He was often seen around town walking his beloved dog Flag, riding his motorcycle with friends, ATVing with the Silver Riders Club, marching with the Senior Drum and Bugle Corps, playing cribbage at "THE CAVE", skiing at Wildcat or just hanging out at the VFW, the American Legion, the Eagles or the Millyard. He served 20 years in the Army National Guard, and retired as an E-5. Gerry loved to watch his grandchildren play hockey.
He also loved being involved in the community with the neighborhood horseshoe, pingpong, softball, or cribbage leagues. He was President of the Senior Center, a United Way volunteer, and he loved playing Santa every year for the kids at the Eagles Club. Gerry was always ready to meet a new friend. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to the Senior Center of Berlin, 610 Sullivan Street, Berlin, NH 03570.
A Memorial Service will be held at a date yet to be determined. The Bryant Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
