Obituary: Gerard H. (Gerry) Ouellette

Gerard H. (Gerry) Ouellette, 75 of Berlin, N.H., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday Dec. 7, 2021.
Born on Aug. 5,1946, to the late Gerard J. Ouellette and Juliette (Demers) Ouellette, he resided in the Berlin area his whole life.
Gerard married his teenage sweetheart in 1966, and worked at the Cascade paper mill No. 1 paper machine until his retirement in 2011. Gerard was a member of his local union No. 75 and a member of the Good Shepard parish.
Over the years, Gerry had many hobbies always enjoying making things with his hands or lending a helping hand to those in need.
His family meant the world to him and he loved spending time with them all. Gerard will be forever remembered for his love of life and lack of filter for it, music, fashion sense, Christmas and science fiction (particularly Santa and Darth Vader).
Gerard leaves behind his daughter Tahnya Cloutier and her husband Michael of Derby, Vt.; a son Henrie of Dover, N.H.; three grandchildren: Amber Ouellette Cloutier Pinette and her fiance Travis Wentworth of Stark, N.H., Sarai Cloutier Plante and her husband Travis of Newport, Vt., and Jessiah Cloutier and his partner Barbara of Groveton, N.H.; great-grandchildren Alexis, Abreanna, Abigail and Ryker as well as Derek, Claudia, Kaden and Landon; a great-great-granddaughter Josee. He is also survived by his brother Stanley, and two sisters Patricia Berry, and Linda Jacques all of Berlin, and a special friend Suzanne Johnson also of Berlin. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 44 years Shirley, and two brothers Richard and Eddie.
Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held for the family and a few close friends followed by burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A Hawaiian Christmas celebration of life is planned by the family for warmer weather. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry’s memory may be made to a Christmas charity of your choice. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.