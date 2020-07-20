Obituary: George P. Tardiff

George P. Tardiff Jr., 80, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday July 17, 2020, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He was born in Berlin on Aug. 30, 1939, the son of the late George P. Tardiff, Sr. and Annette (Vachon) Tardiff and was a lifelong resident of the area. He graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1957, and was a U.S. Army Veteran. George had been employed by the local paper mill as a boiler operator and retired after 38 years of service. He was a member of the F.O.E. Aerie #1464 and the American Legion Ryan Scammon Post #36. He enjoyed playing cards, his trips to Las Vegas and Friday night socials with his harem. George especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren. He was a proud family man.
Family includes his wife Helene (Nadeau) Tardiff of Berlin, N.H.; children Daniel Tardiff and wife Kate of Gorham, N.H., Bruce Tardiff of Berlin, N.H., Craig Tardiff and wife Stefanie of Berlin, N.H.; daughter Nina Villnave and significant other Mike Greenwood of Webster, N.H.; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister Denise Martin of Berlin, N.H.; sister-in-law Ann Tardiff of Berlin, N.H.; an aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his son Derek Puiia, his sister Mary Ann Hayes and his brother Paul “Poof” Tardiff.
A Private Memorial Service will be livestreamed on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11 a.m., on the Bryant Funeral Homes Facebook page, facebook.com/bryantfuneralhomes. Walk thru calling hours will be held on Wednesday July 22, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Interment will be in the St. John’s Cemetery in Rumford, Maine at a later date.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center in St. Johnsbury, Vt. or to The Jimmy Fun. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
