Obituary: George L. Collins

George L. Collins, 98, of Manchester, N.H., and formerly of Berlin, N.H., passed away at Elliot Hospital in Manchester, on Aug. 10, 2021.
He was born in Berlin, on Oct. 19, 1922, the son of the late Paul R. and Rose A. (Collin) Collins. He was an audiologist/optician and was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and the Knights of Columbus.
George was an accomplished musician and was deeply involved in the music scene throughout Northern New England for some 60-plus years. He began playing guitar in the late 1930s which eventually led him to WCSH radio in Portland, Maine, sharing the stage with the incomparable, great jazz guitarist Johnny Smith. From there he played throughout northern New England in numerous hotels, dinner clubs, ballrooms, various social clubs and local events.
He was also one of the original founding members of North Country Theater where he acted in, produced and directed numerous plays which brought regional notoriety to the company.
George was also an avid sports fan and he enjoyed traveling and being with his family and grandchildren.
His family includes his son Gerry Collins and wife Irma of Las Vegas, Nev.; daughters Anne-Marie Collins of Pittsfield, N.H.; Annette Marie Laflamme and husband Brian of Concord, NH; grandchildren include Angela Aube-Eafrati of Derry, NH, Alina Westerlund of Fort Worth, Texas, Kristen Collins of St. Petersburg, Fla., Matthew Aube of Loudon, N.H., and Joel Collins of Las Vegas, Nev.; great-grandchildren include Micah, Giada, Jayden, Rylee, Hunter, Desiree, Isaiah, Sam, Asa, Ezra and Eden.
He was predeceased by his wife Clara E. (Gagnon) Collins; sisters Marcelle Collins and Anita Marie Armstrong; brothers Roland Collins, Lionel Collins; and great-granddaughter Rachel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m., followed by interment in St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m., and 7-9 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Avenue, Berlin, NH. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Good Shepherd Parish of Berlin, NH. To share memories and offer condolences online, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.