Obituary: George E. Kelly

George E. Kelly, 95, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center.
He was born in Berlin on March 27, 1925, the son of William and Maria (Baron) Kelly and was a lifelong resident.
George was a truck driver for Leopold Kelly Woods Contractor and was a member of Good Shepherd Parish.
George was as a jack of all trades and loved his family and his dog. The family are very appreciative of the care he received at St. Vincent de Paul, where George referred to the staff as his angels.
Family includes his wife Rose-Aline (Bourassa) Kelly of Berlin; son Gene Kelly and wife Ann of Berlin; two grandchildren Nancy Foote and husband Jim and Susan Howard and husband Ken; one great-grandchild Kelly Wagner and husband Christopher and two great-great-grandchildren; brother Roger Kelly and wife Nancy of Splendora, Texas. He was predeceased by a great-granddaughter, Jessica Foote, and by several siblings.
A private funeral service will be livestreamed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m., available on George’s obituary on the Bryant Funeral Home website.
Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.
Donations in his memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Activities Fund, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, NH, 03570.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin, NH. Find the online guestbook at bryantfunferalhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.