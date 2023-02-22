George E. Clark, 70, of Shelburne, passed away on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Coos County Nursing Home. He was born in Berlin on March 26, 1952, the son of the late Edward and Verna (Rix) Clark and was a lifelong resident of the area. He graduated from Gorham High School and was employed at the local paper mill for 38 years. George liked to hunt, fish, being outdoors and spending time at “The Wigwam”, and at Little Millsfield Pond. He also enjoyed knife-making and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife Carmen (Cotnoir) Clark of Berlin; sons Nathan Clark of Shelburne and Shane Clark of Wiscasset, Maine; siblings Richard Clark and wife Cecile of Gorham, and Barbara Brown and husband James of Merrimack; in-laws including Ray Cotnoir and his wife Heather of Randolph and Helene Cotnoir of Berlin; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother Paul Clark.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be held privately in the Lead Mine Cemetery in Shelburne at a later date. Those who wish may make donations in George’s memory to a wildlife or land management organization of one’s choice. Online guestbook atbryantfuneralhome.net.
