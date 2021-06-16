George A. Laflamme, 92, of Milan, N.H., passed away on Monday June 7, 2021, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
He was born in Berlin, N.H. on Aug. 25, 1928, the son of George J. and Georgia (Howard) Laflamme and was a lifelong resident of the Berlin-Milan area.
He served with the Army Air Force during World War II and was a life member of the White Mountain Post 2520 VFW in Berlin. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for James River Corporation.
Family includes his sister Doris Laflamme of Berlin, N.H.; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Anne Marie Demers Laflamme and his sisters Irene Savard, Florence Gauthier and Jeannette Therriault; and by his brothers Richard, Norman, Howell, Maurice and Raymond.
Per George’s wishes, there will be no services. The Bryant and Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook is available at bryantfuneralhome.net.
