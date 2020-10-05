Obituary: Geoffrey Dalphonse

Geoffrey Dalphonse, 63, of Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Honor Health Deer Valley Hospital suddenly after a period of declining health.
He was born on March 9, 1957, the son of Anthony and Helen Dalphonse of Gorham N.H.
He attended local schools and graduated from Gorham High School class of 1975.
Geoff started his career after high school at Silver Brothers, where he was a proud member of the Teamsters Union and held the office of shop steward. He enjoyed driving a horse drawn sleigh at Nestlenook Farm where he was farm manager. He was a member of the American Legion Post 36, Berlin, N.H. He worked for North Country Transit where he was instrumental in getting the first trolley.
Geoff worked for First Transit in Georgia and North Carolina, and he held the position of president at Fayetteville, N.C., branch of Sons of Italy. He worked security at the Phoenix Convention Center and volunteered at Min Pin Haven Dog Rescue in his spare time.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman and social media buff. He enjoyed vacationing with family in New Mexico, Disneyland and the Grand Canyon. He had numerous adventures with his grandson Carmine.
His family includes his wife of 34 years, Nadine (Alonzo) Dalphonse, son, Guido and grandson, Carmine Dalphonse all of Phoenix, Ariz.; his parents, Anthony & Helen Dalphonse, brother, Branden Dalphonse of Gorham, N.H.; and sister Charon Dalphonse Emery and Dallas Emery and niece, Sophia Emery of Center Ossipee N.H.
He was predeceased by his brother, Richard “Ricky” Dalphonse and grandson, Corrado Dalphonse.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Min Pin Haven Dog Rescue at minpinhaven.com.
