Gary Milton Rich, 75, of Milan, N.H., passed away unexpectedly at this home on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
He was born in Milan on April 18, 1945, the son of the late Victor and Lucy (Fitts) Rich.
He was raised in Milan, attended Berlin High School and worked for many years as a Printer for the Littleton Courier newspaper. Later, he worked in construction and maintenance. For the past several years he had worked in the Milan cemeteries.
Gary was an avid reader, enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and reading the newspaper.
Members of the family include his children: Alan Rich and wife Sheila of North Woodstock, N.H., Shelley Rich-Goodrum and husband Corey of Berlin, N.H., Stephen Rich of Groveton, N.H., and Sonya Rich of Gorham, N.H.; grandchildren Keith, Alexandra, Jon, Abigail, Tyler, Garron, Kurtis, Kayleen, Francesco V, Tanner, Benjamin and Madison; many great-grandchildren; a brother, Gordon Rich and wife Carol of Gorham; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his best friends, Gerry Hamel, Ray Bergeron and Gerry Lavertue.
Gary was predeceased by his wife Dale (Perkins) Rich on July 10, 2011; his sister Muriel and brothers Early and Norman “Tom.”
There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home in Berlin. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net
