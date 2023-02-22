Gail N. Lamontagne, 70, of Gorham, was called home to the Lord on Feb. 15, 2023. She was born in Berlin on Dec. 21, 1952, the daughter of the late Norman “Bud” Fortier and Rita (Perry) Dutil, and was a lifelong resident of the area. Gail was a graduate of Notre Dame High School Class of 1970. She had been employed as a home care provider for A.V. Home Care, and lastly for North Country Angels. Gail was a member of Holy Family Church and enjoyed time spent with her family, including her children’s fur babies.
She is survived by her husband Paul Lamontagne of Gorham; daughter Christine Perron and husband Kevin of Thetford, Vt.; son Gary Lamontagne and wife Jennifer of Berlin; grandchildren Nathaniel and Benjamin Perron, and Jaylen, Ethan, Troy, and Cole Lamontagne; brothers Thomas Fortier and wife Sophie of Berlin, and Leo “Junior” Belanger and wife Gabi of Pennsylvania; sister Linda Bolduc of Lewiston, Maine; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, as well as her grandson Jared Cushing, and brother Robert Belanger.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Family Church in Gorham. Relatives and friends may call on Monday, Feb. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade Street, Gorham. Those who wish may make donations in Gail’s memory to either the Northwoods Cancer Survivors, C/O 26 ½ Wood St., Berlin, N.H. 03570; or to Tee Up for Hope, C/O Coos County Family Health Services 133 Pleasant St., Berlin, N.H. 03570. Memories and condolences may be shared online atbryantfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.