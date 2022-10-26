Gail R. Beroney, 66, of Stark, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., the daughter of Andrew and Helen (Zegulich) McLain, and was a lifelong resident of Coos County, living in Stark since 1982. She graduated from Berlin High and received her culinary arts degree from the N.H. Vocational Technical College.
She had been employed in the lab at the Brown Company and at James River, was also a cook at Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, and had worked at the Mount Washington State Park in the summer.
Gail enjoyed gardening, growing vegetables, volunteering at the Second Chance Animal Rescue in Littleton, crocheting, and being a 4H Leader when Philip was in 4H. She had two cats who she treasured.
She is survived by her son Philip Beroney and wife Hayley of Gorham; daughter Wendy Holland of N.Y.; grandchildren Dakota Shepard and Cheyenne Spreadbury; great-grandchildren Arianna Beroney, Madison Beroney, Ryleigh Beroney and Savannah Shepard; siblings Kenneth McLain and wife Darlene of Milan, Andrew McLain of Milan, Mary McLain of Berlin; Helen Koekeritz of Az. and Sally Conrad of Fla.; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave, Berlin. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be in the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at a later date. Visit the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.