Frederick R. Gilbert, 80, of Gorham, N.H., passed away at his home on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, after a period of failing health.
Born in Berlin, N.H., he was the son of the late Lawrence and Mildred (Lafferty) Gilbert.
A graduate of Gorham High School, he lived in the area most of his life.
He had been employed by I.B.E.W. as an electrician and later by the N.H. Department of Transportation.
Fred enjoyed hunting and fishing and cherished time sitting on the porch with his brother-in-law Roger. With his late wife, Shirley, Fred retired to manage campgrounds in Florida before returning to the area in 2008.
As his journey brought him back to Alpine Street, Fred became the greeter of many as he relaxed under the shade of the big maple. He enjoyed dancing at the summer concerts as well as daily drives with friends and family. Fred was blessed by animals and young children who always put a smile on his face.
Members of the family include his son Fred S. Gilbert and wife Jennifer of Gorham; a brother Larry Gilbert of Brooksville, Fla.; daughter-in-law Jill Foote-Gilbert of Gorham, a god-daughter Wendy Gilbert of Gorham; grandchildren Makenzie Gilbert, Christopher Foote, Katelyn Chase and Evan Gilbert; a great-grandson Bentley Lawrence; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
He was predeceased by his wife Shirley (Guilmette) Gilbert, a son Christian Gilbert, and a sister Janice Mohler.
The family would like to share a special thanks to Pauline Tibbetts and Marie Gordon for their selfless hours of assisted care over Fred as well as the wonderful hospice employees.
In lieu of flowers, gifts or donations, the family would like to honor Fred's memory by asking you to take the time to help others, especially when it's not convenient. You may just find a special blessing in serving and supporting them. God knows they did.
A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. on March 6, 2022, at Word of God Church at 11 Hill Road in Dummer, N.H. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham.
