Obituary: Florence "Flo" Richard

Florence "Flo" Richard, age 95, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2021, at the St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Home in Berlin, N.H., after a long illness.
Mrs. Richard was born in Bristol, Conn., but spent most of her life in the Berlin-Gorham area. After graduating from Gorham High School, Flo trained to become a registered nurse at the St. Louis Hospital School of Nursing in Berlin.
She began her long career at the St. Louis Hospital just after World War II. It was while caring for one of her patients, Mrs. Rose (LePage) Richard, that she met Rose's son, Milton Richard.
In 1949, Florence married Milton E. Richard of Berlin. Mr. Richard predeceased his wife in January of 1997 after a brief illness. He was a lifelong employee of the Brown Paper Company.
Milton was well-known around Berlin for his expert mechanical skills with all makes of automobiles and his love of anything with an engine.
In 1954, Flo and Milton had their only child, Cheryl Ann. Flo was a very devoted, loving and gentle mother.
Married for nearly 50 years, Flo and Milton enjoyed camping and boating. They especially enjoyed their winter home in Spring Hill, Fla., which they visited for some 10 years prior to Milton's death at age 72.
In the early 1970s, Flo joined the Berlin Public Health Department as a visiting nurse and told many stories of driving up and down the snow- and ice-covered streets of Berlin, making her way to her patients. It wasn't unusual to see her checking a friend's blood pressure at her kitchen table on Jordan Avenue or dispensing medical advice over the phone to those who called seeking her opinion.
At Christmastime, Flo's house was filled with baked goods, chocolates and all manner of hand-knit gifts from grateful patients and their families as a way of thanking her for her care and kindness. She loved nursing and that love spilled over for family and friends.
Flo was happiest dining out or shopping. She did both with gusto. She had a quick wit, loved a good joke and she wasn't shy about telling you exactly what was on her mind.
A devout Catholic, Flo found great comfort in the Catholic Church and in quiet prayer.
Mrs. Richard is survived by a daughter, Cheryl A. (Richard) Nicolazzo and her son-in-law Victor (Nick) A. Nicolazzo, Jr. of Newton, Mass., a beloved sister-in-law, Jane (Woolsey) Desrochers of Ipswich, Mass., a brother, Robert Desrochers of Hookset, N.H., a sister-in-law, Barbara (Richard) LaForce of New Boston, N.H. and several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins as well as Godchildren.
Flo's brother, George Desrochers, who lost his brave battle against cancer in 2014, was always a great source of comfort and joy to Flo.
Burial was private. Donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Home, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, NH 03570. The Bryant and Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
