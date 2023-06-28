Fernand Villeneuve.jpg

Fernand Villeneuve, formerly of Berlin, N.H., died on May 1, 2023, at Elizabethtown Hospital in Plattsburgh, N.Y.

He was born on January 29, 1931, in Berlin, the son of Philip and Beatrice (Laroche) Villeneuve. He resided in Berlin most of his life and attended Berlin schools.

