Obituary Evangelina "Angel" Romesser-Dennis

Evangelina “Angel” Romesser-Dennis, 15, of Falls City, Neb., passed away June 10, 2022, at Falls City. She was born Aug. 9, 2006, at Omaha, Neb., to Allan Romesser and Marinda Dennis. Angel, or Toby as her friends called her, was raised at Council Bluffs, IA and had lived in DeFuniak Springs, Fla., Lauderdale, Fla, Lehigh Acres, Fla., Berlin, N.H. and Merrimack, N.H. before moving to Falls City in 2021. She had just finished her sophomore year and was a member of the Class of 2024. She participated in Cross Country, Wrestling, Track, One Act, Speech, was an Honor Roll Student and helped with the haunted house. Her favorite teachers were Mrs. Simon and Mr. Causgrove. She was currently employed at the Falls City Aquatic Center, helping in the snack bar and the water slides. She loved art and was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Angel is survived by her mother and step-dad, Marinda Dennis and Jim Liming of Falls City, brother, Andrew Romesser of Falls City, grandparents, Linda and Richard Holmes of Bellevue, NE, Collin and Jean Marie Hughes of Las Vegas, Jim and Carmen Morehead of Verdon, NE, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends, coworkers and teammates who always loved and supported her. She was preceded in death by her father, great-grandparents, Ruth and Andrew Romesser, Jacqueline and Gilbert Goos, Elizabeth and James Kuhl and Paul Peterson and a grandfather, Kenneth Dennis.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church with Reverend Michael Brown officiating. Private interment.The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 p.m. to -8 p.m. at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home.
