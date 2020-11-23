Obituary: Eugene 'Bucky' Cordwell

Eugene "Bucky" Cordwell, 81, of West Dummer, N.H., passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday Oct. 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Feb. 4, 1939, the son of Ralph and Beulah Cordwell. He grew up in Berlin, N.H., and spent his life dairy farming in West Dummer and Milan, N.H., with his devoted wife of 62 years and six children.
Eugene enjoyed hunting, fishing and sugaring. He loved backyard cooking over an open fire and vacationing on the coast of Maine. His greatest joy was working on the farm with his wife and children.
Family includes his wife Sarah; their children Rebecca Boutin of West Dummer, Ruth Dandeneau and her husband Michael of West Dummer, Dana Cordwell and his wife Lisa of Milan, Nancy Cordwell and her husband David Hamel of Shelburne, N.H., Kimberly Landry and her husband David of Shelburne, and Daniel "Fred" Cordwell and his wife Nona of Lancaster; a sister, Alice Williamson of Greere, S.C.; nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In accordance with Eugene's wishes, there will be no services.
Eugene was a member of the Farm Bureau for many years. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Coos County Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers Program. Contact Joyce Brady at cjejfarm@yahoo.com or (603) 922-3500 with questions. Make checks payable to Farm Bureau and send to Joyce Brady at 98 US Rte 3 Columbia, NH 03590. Please include a note that your donation is in memory of Eugene Cordwell.
