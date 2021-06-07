As the last remaining sister of the La Force girls, it is my honor to pay tribute to my sister Esther Gilbert.
Many of you know her as the clerk of court in Berlin, N.H. She was deeply admired by all who worked closely with her, including the many judges, lawyers, state police, local police and sheriffs. Her love for her community was evident in how dedicated she was to her job.
Esther loved life and was an avid reader.
She was a true friend to many to include her lifelong friends Joyce Mayberry and Helen Kramer.
Sadly there will be no calling hours or memorial service per request of her daughter.
Please remember her as the kind, loving and gentle woman that she was.
I will miss my Sister. She was truly a class act.
— Molly Olmstead
