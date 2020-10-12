Estelle Catherine (Marchesseault) Bergeron, 96, formerly of Stark, N.H., died peacefully at her daughter's home in Vassalboro, Maine, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, after a brief illness.
Estelle was born on Feb. 13, 1926, a daughter of Onile and Reine (de la Bruyere) Marchesseault. Estelle married Raymond Bergeron in 1948 and he passed in 1984. She remarried in 1990 to Rene Bergeron and he passed in 2015. Estelle was a summer resident of South Pond in Stark, N.H., and wintered in Mims, Fla.
She was a clerk at the Beecher Falls Post office for many years; Past Vive president of the Ladies Guild in the Holy Family Parish in Gorham, N.H.; owned and operated two restaurants in Berlin, N.H., and was the owner and manager of a grocery store in Manchester, N.H. Estelle also worked in the Granite State Rubber Co and Bass Shoe Co. She attended college in N.H. and Vt. and retired in 1988.
Estelle's hobbies included painting, artwork, flowers, cooking, golfing, and sewing. She was known for making a lot of her outfits.
She is survived by her son, Peter Bergeron and wife Nita of Gorham, N.H.; daughter, Louise Marinez of Vassalboro, Maine; grandchildren, Joshua, Eric and wife Emmily, Tanya and her son Shane, and Nikki and her husband Frank and their daughter Maddi, two sisters Orphise Grondin of Gorham, N.H. and Lucille Couture of Lancaster, N.H.; one brother Hildege Marchesseault of Lewiston, Maine; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by four siblings, Marie Paule Laperle, Lorrainy Marchesseault, Paul Onile Marchesseault, and Labruere Marchesseault.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Armstrong-Charron Funeral Home in Groveton, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at held at 12:30 p.m. at the St. Francis Xavier Church in Groveton with Fr. Daniel Deveau officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Brandon's Catholic Cemetery in Colebrook, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Estelle's name to the St. Margarita de Youville Parish, PO Box 246, Groveton, NH 03582.
To send the family your condolences via the online guest book, please visit, armstrongcharronfuneralhome.com
