Obituary: ﻿Eric J. Piche

Eric J. Piche, 41, of Weare, passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Berlin on May 29, 1979, to Joseph and Helen (Lapointe) Piche. He graduated from Berlin High School in 1988, and the University of New Hampshire in 2002.
Eric attended the 130th N.H. Police Academy and upon completion was assigned to Troop F where he served as both a patrol trooper and a Troop Detective. He then served in the Narcotics & Investigation Unit where he achieved the rank of Sergeant, and subsequently served in the Special Investigations Unit during his tenure with the division.
He honorably served as a member of the Army National Guard and in 2001 received the honorable State of New Hampshire Army National Guard Soldier of the Year while a part of A Battery out of Berlin, N.H. He continued his service in the Guard as part of HHS 2/197th FA (MP). He was then deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2004 to 2005 and served as a Sergeant Team Leader.
Eric enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, snowmobiling and four wheeling. He enjoyed his annual hunting trip with his father and family. Eric and his wife would also take multiple tropical vacations which they enjoyed tremendously.
Eric especially enjoyed spending his time with his multiple family and friends. Most of all, he loved being a dad, enjoying his relationship with his older stepson, Mack, and then his young son, Carter.
He is survived by his wife of eight years, Tiffany A. Duval-Piche of Weare; a son, Carter Piche of Weare; a stepson, Mack Duval of Goffstown; his parents of Berlin; a brother, Brian Piche of Berlin; aunts, uncles, cousin and one nephew.
Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Hampshire Troopers Foundation, for a fund that is set up for his son, Carter. Reference “Carter Piche Fund” on the memo line. Forward the donation to Bangor Savings Bank, 100 Loudon Rd., Concord, NH 03301.
To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at lambertfuneralhome.com.
