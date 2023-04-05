Eric F. Roy, 36, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., after a brief illness.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on April 6, 1986, the son of Nicole Hawkins and Richard Roy and grew up and resided in Gorham all of his life.
Eric was an avid camper, which his children looked forward to every summer and all of their vacation adventures. He was a superior cook.
He was very in love with his children and family. His own children and his step-children he always considered his own. Eric was funny, very talented, very loved by his family and friends, was a great husband and active in his children's lives. He was a talented tattoo artist and great landscaper.
Some special, loving words from Eric's children...
Haven: "I am your mini. We were so very close. I am you, I love you Dad."
Kendall: "Dad, I love you to the moon and back."
Erik: "Even though you weren't my biological father, I feel that you were my Dad."
Gavin: "I love you Dad."
Kailee: "It is with a heavy heart that I must say my dad, Eric Roy, passed away this morning. This was completely unexpected for us all and we truly believed he would make it out. Unfortunately life is not as nice as it may seem. My dad and I may not have been blood-related but he has been actively involved in my life since I was 6. He was a loud, seemingly aggressive person but he was passionate and loving. His love for his family and his kids was beyond anything this world could comprehend. He was imperfect to others but perfect for me. We've had our arguments and rough patches but I wouldn't have traded him for anyone. He's had a huge impact on my life and helped me become the strong independent woman I am today. He always took me to my doctors' appointments and even treated me when I had to get my teeth pulled. He always let me know that nothing was my fault when I felt down and always reminded me that I could do great things. It's going to be so hard living life without him and I'm going to miss receiving his texts whenever I'm down but I will never forget the impact he left on my life. He will never be forgotten and remembered any less than the best dad a girl could ask for. I wish I could have said goodbye and I wish you could have walked me down the aisle on my wedding day and hugged me at my graduation. And more importantly, seen me off to college to begin my career as a meteorologist. But my last promise to him is I'll finish it all and get the career of my dreams. I know you'll be there in spirit but it won't be the same. Thank you for everything, Eric Roy, and fly high. You'll be loved and missed always.”
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Roy of Gorham; his mother Nicole Hawkins and companion Vern Whitehouse of Gorham; his father Richard Roy of Parachutte, Colo.; his sister Yvette Roy of Gorham; his children Haven, Kendall, Kailee, Erik, and Gavin; as well as his dogs Brutus, Nayla, Lucy Lou, and Mylo; other family including Uncle Arthur and Aunt Sarah and their kids, Aunt Jeana and Uncle Ike, Uncle Steve and Aunt Lisa and their kids, Aunt Bev and Uncle Keith, Uncle Kevin and Aunt Tracey and their kids; cousins Becky and Sawyer; Glen and Angeline; his in-laws Sheila and James Sousa and Gabby; all of his cousins, aunts and uncles and extended family too many to list but all very dear to his heart. We don't want to miss or leave anyone out, but if you were family and friends you know who you are. Special friends Derrick and Sam, Ricky and Jill, Roland and April, Dan Favereau, Davey and Heidi, Katie Wu and Michael Sousa.
He was predeceased by grandmother Claudette James, grandmother Jean Roy and an Uncle Brian Dahms.
The family will host a celebration of Eric's life on Friday, June 16, at the White Mountain Chalet from 6-10 p.m. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring a favorite dish to share. Those who wish, may make donations in his memory toward the care of his children. Those wishing to make donations are asked to contact Amanda at amandaroy1029@yahoo.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
