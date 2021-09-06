Obituary: Elizabeth P. Adams

Elizabeth (aka Betty & Betty Boop) P. Adams, 96, of Berlin, N.H., passed away, with family members by her side, on Monday Aug. 30, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility where she had been a resident for close to four years. She was born in East Hereford, Canada on May 16, 1925, to George and Victoria (Pariseau) Bissonnette. One of her favorite childhood memories was going to Midnight Mass Christmas Eve by horse and buggy. Walking to school was about two miles.
She moved to Berlin when she was 16 where she lived with her brother and started doing Homemaking for different households. She taught herself English over the years and eventually became a U.S. citizen which she was very proud of. She later became employed by Brown Company. While attending church, she met Omer Adams, they dated and married on July 15, 1946, at St. Anne Church and she had to quit work due to getting married. She was a housewife and had three children before she entered the workforce again at Granite State Rubber Company in the late 60’s.
Family and relatives meant the world to her and so was visiting them and reunions. Going to relatives' weddings were frequent where she was the 13th child of 13 children. There she would have a great time including attending her grandchildren's weddings where they made sure that the chicken dance would be played and her grandchildren along with her would dance which she loved. She was a great cook as a hostess of such entertainment and would cook Canadian specialties, especially sweets. Some of her favorite dishes her nieces and nephews remember are Raisin Filled Cookies, Jelly Roll Cake, Donuts (which she used her mother’s recipe), crepes and meat pies and she made sure no one went home hungry. There was always plenty.
Her faith was an important part of her life. She supported her children to go to Catholic grammar and high schools. She continued her devotion by being a member of the Ladies of St. Anne and Marie Rivier Association. She became a caregiver to her husband for several years. When her husband could not be at home any longer due to his needs, she would visit him daily from afternoon until evening every day at the nursing home, unless she was ill. Their love was strong.
After her husband died, she found some time on her hands so she volunteered in the cafeteria at the Catholic School where her grandchildren attended. She received a certificate of appreciation for doing this for 10 years that was presented at a school assembly in the gymnasium attended by all the students and staff. She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish. She had a full life, a good life, and experienced life’s challenges.
She became a victim this past January of Covid19. From that point on, it was a difficult struggle for many days. The staff of the Home, who many called her ‘Betty Boop’, which she liked, were patient, tolerant and supportive, helped her through those times. She had many that were special to her and she was special to them as per what they said, “she was like my gram...so many memories with her.” “I loved her so much” “I will miss her.” “My Betty Boop!” On behalf of the family, we are grateful for the love, support and kindness they showed to our mom. Many came and said their goodbyes and tears were also shed by them, caring individuals.
Her family includes her children Rita Haskins and Roland Adams of Manchester, N.H., and Pauline Tibbetts and her husband Moe ‘Mozes’ of Berlin, N.H.; six grandchildren Sam Haskins, Joe Haskins and his wife Carole, Jessica Lawrence and her husband Scott, Carolyn Canchon and husband Marc, Joy Burrill and her husband Jeff, Chad Tibbetts; 12 great-grandchildren Ethan and Brianna Christy, Arabelle and Freddie Haskins, Adam, Zachary, Jacob, Patrick and Robert Lawrence, Dominic, Julian and Olivia Canchon and Elizabeth and Cameron Burrill. She was predeceased by her husband Omer Adams in 1994, her siblings Marie Rose Bissonnette, Bernadette Gillis, Yvonne Thibeault, Albert Bissonnette, Gabrielle Brissette, Edward Bissonnette, Jeanne Wade, Alphonse Bissonnette, Alice Bissonnette, Louis Bissonnette, Beatrice Marier, Therese Labrecque, and one great-granddaughter Veronica Faith Burrill and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Salve Regina Academy in Gorham, N.H.; Marie Rivier Food Pantry in Berlin N.H., Activity Fund at St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation & Nursing Facility, Berlin, N.H.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated this Saturday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours are at Bryant & Fleury-Patry Home, 180 Hillside Berlin this Friday, Sept. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
