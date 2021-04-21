Obituary: Elizabeth Forestall

Elizabeth Forestall, 97, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
She was born in Berlin, on Feb. 5, 1924, and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Berlin High School and had been employed by Globe Department Store in Gorham for many years.
Elizabeth was a member of St. Kieran Church, now Good Shepherd Parish and enjoyed her family and church.
Her family includes her children Carolyn St. Hilaire of Nashua, N.H., Sharon Bott and husband Raymond of Henderson, Nev., Gail Doyon and husband Michael of Nashua, N.H. and Timothy Forestall and wife Nancy of Harrison, Maine; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Betty Forestall of Gorham, N.H.; brother Robert Litvin of Berlin, N.H., and sister Mary Jewell of Woodbridge, Va.; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Forestall, her son Patrick Forestall, and several siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.
Walk-through visitation will be held on Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Donations in her memory may be made to Good Shepherd Parish, 151 Emery St., Berlin, NH, 03570. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
