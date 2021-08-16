Obituary: Eleanor McKillop Russell

Eleanor McKillop Russell, 81, died on Dec. 4, 2020, after a long illness.
She was born in Massena, N.Y., and graduated from New York University at Potsdam.
She taught English as a second language in Berlin, N.H., and art at Ed Fenn in Gorham, N.H.
Moving to Connecticut, she found her occupational love becoming a craft maker and started her business of over 18 years, The Christmas Corner. She created miniatures and crafts for major juried shows.
In 2000, El retired to Shelburne, N.H., where she was active in the Shelburne Neighbors Club, scrapbooking and card making.
Eleanor is survived by her husband, The Rev. John K. Russell of 60 years, their daughter, their son and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Aug. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham, N.H. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
