Edward Andrew Bergeron, 79, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020, at the Lafayette Center in Franconia after a period of failing health.
He was born in Boston, Mass., on July 17, 1941, the son of the late William and Flora (Combie) Bergeron and lived in the Boston area until moving to Berlin in 1980.
Edward loved fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his former wife Gloria Bergeron of Berlin; his children, Adam Smith of Berlin, Andre Bergeron of Berlin and Casey Fortier of Massachusetts.
A service will be held at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church on Willow Street in Berlin on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 10 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home in Berlin. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
