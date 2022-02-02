Obituary Edmund "Eddie" E. Edmondson

Edmund “Eddie” E. Edmondson, 60, of Gorham, NH, passed away on Saturday January 22, 2022 at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital. He was born in Berlin, NH on May 13, 1961 the son of the late Walter and Marjorie (Williams) Edmondson and lived most of his life in the Gorham area. In his younger years, he worked for Asplundh Tree Service with his Dad and later worked as a truck driver for several places, most recently for Bert Drouin. Eddie liked snowmobiling, riding 4-wheelers and his Harley Davidson He also liked building model trucks, racing and watching wrestling.
Family includes his children Aaron Edmondson of Gorham, NH, Christopher Edmondson of Berlin, NH, and Melissa Edmondson of Columbia, SC; his grandchildren Bently, Jordan, Nevaeh Lynn, Mya, Chris Jr., Salem and Lacie; his siblings Alan Edmondson of Gorham, NH, Jesse Edmondson of Berlin, NH, Sandy Allain of Berlin, NH, Frank Edmondson of Gorham, NH and Sally Edmondson of NY; his step-brother Randy Davis of Dummer, NH; aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by a child, Nicky, on 3/4/2018 and a step-sister, Lisa Davis, in 2012.
There will be no services at this time. There will be a celebration of his life at a later time. The family asks anyone who wishes to make a donation to assist with funeral expenses – donations can be sent directly to the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, NH 03570 or can be made securely online through the Bryant’s Tribute Fund, available on Eddie’s online obituary. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
