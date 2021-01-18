Earl P. Rogers, 91, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Sunday morning Jan. 17, 2021, at the Country Village Center in Lancaster, N.H.
He was born in Harwich, Mass., on Sept. 29, 1929, the son of Preston and Ida (Grant) Rogers and was raised and lived there until he moved to Maine with his family.
He attended trade school in Lynn, Mass.
He moved to Hawaii where he resided for many years before moving to New Hampshire in 2005.
Earl worked as a carpenter for many years. His work took him across the country during his career. Most notably he was a foreman at Queens Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Members of the family include his daughter Shirley Anderson of Berlin; a son Mark Rogers and wife Sarah of Chicopee, Mass.; grandchildren Ida Anderson of California; Ian Rogers of Boston, Mass.; Alexandra Rogers of Florida; Pohai Dickerson and husband Matt of Norway, Maine, and Raennah Duda of Conn.; four great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife Ursula (Hastings) Rogers, a son Kenneth Rogers, a daughter Sandra Rogers and his siblings Palmer Rogers and Beulah Anderson.
There will be no services. Interment will be at a later date in Massachusetts. Arrangements are by the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home in Berlin. Find the nline guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.