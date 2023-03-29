Douglas W. Harvey, 65, of Berlin, passed away at his home Thursday, March 23, 2023. He was born in Berlin on August 19, 1957, the son of Albert and Lorraine (O'Hara) Harvey and resided in Berlin all of his life. Doug graduated from Berlin High School class of 1975 and upon graduation enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.
Doug was a well-respected veteran serving 4 years in the United States Marine Corps and later enlisted in the Army National Guard where he served from 1980 to 2011. During his enlistment in the National Guard, he was deployed with the 2-197th Field Artillery to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom. He held active memberships with the White Mountain Post 2520 VFW where he served as Quartermaster and the Ryan-Scammon American Legion Post # 36 where he served as Adjutant. Doug enjoyed camping with family at Abbotts Anchorage Campground for many years.
Family members include his mother Lorraine (O'Hara) Harvey of Berlin; a brother Steven Harvey and wife Kathy of Berlin; a sister Cindy Baillargeon and husband Steve of Berlin; a nephew Tyler Baillargeon and wife Brooke and their children of Berlin; many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father Albert Harvey, Jr. and brother Francis M. Harvey.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 4 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service. Interment with Military Honors will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 2 p.m. at N.H. State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen. Donations in his memory may be made to Warriors at 45 North, PO Box 132, Pittsburg, N.H. 03592. Memories and condolences may be shared online atbryantfuneralhome.net.
