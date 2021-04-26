Douglas W. Baker, 44, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Tuesday April 20, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital, after a period of failing health.
He was born in Concord, N.H. on June 26, 1976, the son of Donald W. and Shirley J. (O’Hara) Baker and was a lifelong resident of the Berlin-Gorham area.
He graduated from Gorham High School.
Prior to his illness, he had been employed as a cook for about 10 years, working at the Balsam’s and the Red Fox.
Doug enjoyed playing darts in the local dart league, fishing and online gaming.
Family includes his son William Baker of Gorham; his companion of 17 years, Kathy Ordway of Gorham; and his father Donald W. Baker of Berlin, N.H.
He was predeceased by his mother Shirley J. Baker, his maternal grandparents Elmer and Ruth O’Hara and his paternal grandparents Wilfred and Margaret Baker.
There will be no services. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
