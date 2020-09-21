Douglas P. Bouthot passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. He was 63 years old.
Born in Berlin, N.H., on May 26, 1957, he was the son of Carl and Rita (Roy) Bouthot. He graduated from Berlin High School in 1975.
Doug enjoyed the outdoors. He liked to go fishing and hunting, and he was an avid bowler. He maintained a large garden every year. His favorite thing was spending time with family. Doug was adventurous and often was known to pitch a tent with this nieces and nephews in the backyard.
He was predeceased by his father, Carl Bouthot, and his brother Greg Bouthot. He was also predeceed by his beloved dogs Benji and Peppy.
Doug leaves behind is mother Rita (Roy) Bouthot of Berlin; a sister Deborah Bouthot of Florida; a brother Glenn Bouthot and wife Alicia of Texas; a sister-in-law Diane Bouthot of Gorham, N.H.; nieces and nephews, Jody, Raymond, Mary, Amie, Jamie, Jesse and Sereena.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 1 p.m., at St. Kieran Cemetery, Berlin.
Online guestbook: fleury-patry.com.
