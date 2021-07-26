Obituary: Dorothy V. Chaisson

Dorothy V. Chaisson (Dot), age 91, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on June 24, 2021, at Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin.
Dot was born on March 24, 1930, to the late Alfred Lacasse and Valeda (Morrissette) Lacasse. Dot lived a full life in Berlin. She worked at Coos County Nursing Home for 10 years before her retirement in 1992, and throughout her life enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, and many friends.
Dot enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, sewing and knitting and joyfully left her family with many handmade items they will treasure for years. At one time, Dot was a member of a bowling team, and she looked forward to it every winter. Her bowling skills improved over time and she became quite a good bowler. At Coos County Nursing Home, Dot loved her art classes, bingo and card games, and pub nights with other residents.
Dot is survived by her four children and their spouses/significant others: Diane Perreault and Gary Charlton of Southington, Conn., Lucien and Anne Marie (Goupil) Chaisson of Milan, N.H., Louise Keenan of Milford, N.H., and Corinne Marcou of Fitzwilliam, N.H.
Her grandchildren and their spouses include Amy and John Herner of Milford, N.H., Heather and Anthony Ventresco of Cleve, Germany, Peter Keenan of Milford, N.H., Emily Perreault and Thomas Moriarty of South Glastonbury, Conn., Brad Perreault of Southington, Conn., Karen Bartlett of Milan, N.H., Lynn and Jesse Morkeski of Winslow, Maine, Owen Marcou of Fitzwilliam, N.H., and Emma Marcou of Canterbury, N.H.
Dot’s great-grandchildren include Tommy, Drew, and Ella Herner of Milford, N.H., David Ventresco of Merrimack, N.H., Myles Benson of Milford, N.H., Beatrice and Beverly Keenan of Milford, N.H., and Jake Bartlett of Milan, N.H.
In addition, Dot is survived by her brothers and sisters: Ted Lacasse of Berlin, N.H., Paul Lacasse of Palm Coast, Fla., Grace Couture of Hooksett, N.H., Lucille Lowe of Randolph, N.H., Jeanne Guerin of Berlin, N.H., and Therese Pinette of Berlin, N.H.
In addition to her parents, Dot is preceded in death by her sisters Elliette Hamel, Marianne Filteau, Claire Sevigny and Sylvia Ayotte.
The family would like to thank the many members of the Coos County Nursing Home staff who cared for and loved Dot. These wonderful caregivers (and there are too many to mention individually) looked after her and treated her with kindness, compassion, respect and understanding. Each caregiver developed a unique relationship with Dot gladly sharing their humor, generosity, patience, friendship, honesty, wisdom and love. Without a doubt, each one of Dot’s caregivers has earned their angel wings!
Services were held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Online condolences may be shared with Dot’s family by going to bryantfuneralhome.net.
