Doris Mary (Dumont) Labonte, 88, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2023, at Bentley Commons Assisted Living Facility in Bedford, where she had been a resident for the past seven years. Doris was born in Berlin, on March 13, 1934, the daughter of Omer and Lucile (Gagne) Dumont. She graduated from Berlin High School with the class of 1952. In 1953, she married Romeo A. Labonte to whom she was married for almost 65 years when he passed away in 2018. They welcomed a son, Paul, in 1963.
Doris worked as a telephone operator for the Brown Company after graduating from Berlin High School. Upon becoming a mother, she decided to stay home and raise her son. She was active during those years helping as a parent school volunteer and working as a U.S. census taker. As the years passed, she yearned to go back to work and took a part-time position with the State of N.H. Department of Motor Vehicle office in Berlin, eventually managing the office. After she retired from the State of N.H., she and her husband Romeo enjoyed golf and cross-country skiing, as well as many trips throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. She was delighted when she became a grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her grandson, always willing to help when needed. She loved people and had many friends over the years, including her years spent at Bentley Commons.
She was a very devoted, loving, and caring mother, wife and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her son Paul and wife Barbara of Stratham and her grandson Alex. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Charlene Dumont of North Charleston, S.C. and Irene Oleson of Manchester. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; brothers Raymond, Robert (Bob) and Omer (Bud); and a sister Dorothy (Dot) West.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Donations in Doris’s memory may be made to the Nansen Ski Club, PO Box 222, Berlin, N.H. 03570, or to a charity of one’s choice. Memories and condolences may be shared online atbryantfuneralhome.net.
