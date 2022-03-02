Doris J. “Bee” Laflamme, 88, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Berlin on Sept. 29, 1933, the daughter of George and Georgia (Howard) Laflamme and was a lifelong resident. She had been employed by Granite State Rubber for 22 years and then by the dietary department at Coos County Nursing Home for 22 years.
Bee formerly attended St. Kieran Church, was an avid Red Sox fan as well as any Boston team and also loved her poodles, especially Dolly and Misty.
The family includes nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law and a nephew she thought of as a son, Ronald Reardon, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine.
She was predeceased by siblings Richard Laflamme, George Laflamme, Norman Laflamme, Raymond Laflamme, Howell Laflamme, Maurice Laflamme, Irene Savard, Florence Gauthier and Jeannette Theriault.
A memorial service will be held at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Friday March 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. There will be no calling hours. The service will be livestreamed on Doris’s obituary page on the funeral home website for those who are unable to attend. Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the North Country Home Health and Hospice, 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH, 03561. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
