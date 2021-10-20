Donna Silvia Littlehale Downs, 88 years old, from Pittsfield N.H., passed away on Oct. 1, 2021, at the New Hampshire Veterans Home. She was born in Woodstock, Maine. She grew up in Bryant Pond, Maine, and Wilsons Mills, Maine.
She taught hunter safety in her spare time, and went camping. She was a nurse in the U.S. Army, worked at Sanel Auto Parts for several years, and was a librarian in Bow in her later years.
She will be missed.
She was predeceased by two husbands, Richard J. Holland, and Theodore R. Downs; two children, Timothy l Holland and his companion, and Teresa l Holland-Rich and her husband; grandchildren: Patrick and his wife, Patricia and her companion; great grandchildren: Corey, Isabell and Leo; cousins Norman and Muriel Littlehale, and many other friends and relatives.
Her funeral will be held Nov. 1st at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H., at 9 a.m.
