Obituary Donald S. Baillargeon

Donald S. Baillargeon, 81, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a period of failing health.
He was born in Berlin on October 30, 1939, the son of the late Sauveur and Alice (Gobeil) Baillargeon and was a lifelong resident.
Donald served in the Army from 1957-1959 at Rock Island Arsenal as an encryptor doing coding and de-coding.
Upon his return to Berlin, he met his future wife Mary Ann (Fortier) Baillargeon and together they had four children. Although they later divorced, they stayed lifelong friends.
He later met his Fiancé Jeannette Boucher and they enjoyed 25 years together.
He was employed by Converse Rubber from 1960-1972 when he went to work in the mill where he worked until his retirement in 2001.
Donald was a big fan of basketball, enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, and taking trips to various casinos with Jeannette beside him. Family, friends and co-workers were all fair game to him when it came to that sarcastic sense of humor and his ever so quick come backs.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the American Legion. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the family’s Saturday morning breakfasts for over 20 years.
Don passed on his love of music to his children and they all attended many concerts over the years. While he served in the Army, he spent much of his times going to concerts at the Surf Ballroom. It was there on February 2, 1959 that he saw the last show that Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper played.
He is survived by his four daughters: Kathleen Frenette and husband Ronald of Berlin, Tammy Hanson and husband Douglas of Berlin, Donna Chaloux and husband Glenn of Gorham, N.H., and Anne Klein and husband Galen of Tallahassee, Fla.; his fiancé Jeannette Boucher of Berlin and her children; Corinne Murphy and partner Robert Howard, Lyn and husband Thomas Alston, Claudine Boucher, Henri Boucher and his partner Melissa Hatch; his grandchildren Jessica Frenette and fiancé Daniel Letendre, Brooks Payette and his partner Cindy Hartman, Jules Payette, Koury Chaloux, Dawn Chaloux, Olivia Chaloux and her partner Bronson Paradis, Phoebe Klein and Henry Klein; great-grandchildren Lilah Payette and Ava Chaloux and his brother Robert Baillargeon of Berlin, along with many nephews, a niece and furry grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Pleasant Street, Berlin, with interment following in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., in Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Second Chances at Bethel Animal Hospital, 179 Walkers Mill Road, Bethel, ME 04217. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
