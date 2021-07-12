Obituary: Donald Roger Labbe

Donald Roger Labbe, 69, of Berlin, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2021, at his home. He was born in Berlin, N.H. on June 26, 1952, the son of Armand W. and Rita (Caouette) Labbe and has lived in Berlin most of his life. He had been employed by the local paper mill for many years as a crane operator. Most recently, he had been employed by Turbo Mechanical. Donald enjoyed working on cars, attending car shows, snowmobiling, motorcycling, computers and riding his pedal bike.
He is survived by three grandchildren Seifer Gillespie of Ossipee, NH., Karbon Labbe-Higgins and Onyx Labbe-Higgins, both of Gorham, N.H.; and the guardian of his grandchildren Roselle Higgins and her husband Barry of Gorham, N.H. He was predeceased by his daughter Beth A. Labbe, his parents Armand and Rita Labbe and by a brother Normand Labbe.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 14, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Avenue, Berlin, NH. Interment will be held at a later date. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
