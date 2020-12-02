Obituary: Donald R. Rivard

Donald R. Rivard, 81, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Berlin on Jan. 6, 1939, the son of Albert and Emily (Montambault) Rivard and was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Notre Dame High School.
Donald had owned and operated Irene’s Deli in Gorham and The White Mountain Chalet in Berlin. He was also employed for many years in administration for Converse Rubber Company. He had lastly been employed as a real estate broker for Prudential/Coulombe Real Estate. He was very instrumental and one of the founding fathers of the Berlin Youth Hockey program. He also helped organize youth hockey at the New Hampshire state level and he was president of the North Country Hockey League for many years.
Family includes his wife Irene T. (Gauvin) Rivard of Berlin; sons Gary Rivard and wife Liza of Berlin, and Brian Rivard and longtime companion Christine Crane of Jefferson, N.H.; grandchildren Jeffrey Rivard, Jeremy Rivard, Hannah Rivard and Madison Rivard; extended family Madison and Griffin Crane; many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. He was predeceased by a brother Robert Rivard.
A controlled walk-through visitation with social distancing, masks and limited family contact will be held on Monday Dec. 7, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Services will be private. Interment will be in St. Anne Cemetery. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
