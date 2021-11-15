Obituary: Donald O. Bisson

Donald O. Bisson, 83, of Berlin, N.H., passed away at his home on Nov. 12, 2021.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on Dec. 21, 1937, the son of the late Elzear and Germaine (Boucher) Bisson, and grew up on Cates Hill. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in 1956. Donald was in the Marine Reserves from 1956-1959.
He worked at the family business, Bisson’s Dairy, until 1993. He was the last door-to-door milkman in Berlin. From 1993 until 2002, he distributed milk for Oakhurst Dairy. He worked as a school bus driver for 15 years. For the last few years, he worked at Santa’s Village. Donald was a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed bowling for many years in the men’s bowling league and he also enjoyed playing cribbage and puzzling.
The family includes his wife of 62 years Helen (Paulin) Bisson of Berlin; two daughters Sylvia Kroschwitz and husband John of Yardville, N.J., and Lise Keefe and husband Edward of Bensalem, Pa.; six grandchildren: Cortney Sordo, Johnny Kroschwitz, Kyle Keefe, Nick Bisson, Paige Fisher, Nathan Bisson, Chad Kroschwitz; seven great-grandchildren: Lilah Sordo, AJ Sordo, Deacon Bisson, Madalyn Bisson, Isabella Fisher, Keenan Bisson; a brother Georges Bisson of Bartlett, N.H.; and a sister Florence Ruel of Sierraville, Tenn. Donald was predeceased by a son Denis Bisson, a brother Richard Bisson, and a sister Rachel Bisson.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. Friends and family are invited to call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H., on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date. Donations in Donald’s memory may be made to Northwoods Cancer Survivors, 71 Lancaster Road, Gorham, N.H. 03581 or to a charity of one’s choice. For online condolences, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.