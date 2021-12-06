Obituary: Donald M. Pepin

Donald M. Pepin, 68, of West Milan, N.H., passed away on Dec. 2, 2021, at Androscoggin Valley Hospital after a period of failing health.
He was born in Berlin, N.H. on Oct. 9, 1953, the son of the late Maurice and Doris (Lafrance) Pepin and resided in Berlin and West Milan all of his life.
For many years he worked as a boiler maker for Union Local 29.
Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and his camp in Magalloway, Maine.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Mary Jane Pepin of West Milan; daughters, Andrea Crowley of Berlin and Kendra Chouinard and husband Randall of Berlin; grandchildren: Heather Sheridan, Derek Ayotte, Jacob Chouinard and his wife Amelia, Miranda Chouinard, Haileigh Chouinard; great-grandchildren: Anastasia Ayotte, Arabella Sheridan, Ariana Sheridan, Aubree Chouinard, Ashton Chouinard, Bryer Rand; Elias Albee, another great-grandchild on the way; and three step-great-grandchildren; a brother Richard Pepin and wife Renate of Sandewsky, Ohio, and a brother-in-law Paul Perry of New Durham, N.H.
He was predeceased by his son Kip Pepin, a sister Lorraine Landry and a granddaughter, Holly Ann Ayotte.
A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2022 at the St. Anne Cemetery in Berlin. Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
