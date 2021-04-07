Obituary: Donald E. Fissette

Donald E. Fissette, 91, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Berlin. He was born in Berlin, N.H., on March 25, 1930, the son of the late Paul Joseph and Marie Delia (Nolin) Fissette and was a lifelong resident. A graduate of Berlin High School, he spent five years in the United States Navy, where he eventually served on the USS Constitution as tour guide. He had been employed as foreman of the roofers and painters for the Brown Company and James River Corporation. He was a communicant of St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish and was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Don was a quiet, humble man who loved his family and always provided for them. He loved sports and played softball for many, many years. After baseball, he played tennis with friends, which he really loved, until a fall and injury to his arm made him incapable of doing so. He rode motorcycles for many years and was a member of The White Mountain Riders, and he cherished going to play pool with his son at the Eagle’s Club, winning most games they played together against other competitors. He was also very proud of his home which he built with lots of help including his uncle Earl Nolin.
Members of the family include the love of his life and wife of nearly 68 years, Betty F. Fissette of Berlin; a son Timothy Paul Fissette and wife Kathy of Westminster, Mass.; a daughter Debra Ann Michaud and husband Tad of Gorham, N.H.; three grandchildren: Kelly Mee and husband Jeff of Portsmouth, N.H., Kami Valeriani and husband Richie of Berlin, N.H., and Zachary Fissette and wife Lorelei of Gardner, Mass.; six great-grandchildren: Raegan and Adam Devoid, Cooper Mee, Annabelle, Donald, and Helen Fissette; sister-in-law Julie Fissette; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Richard, William and Gerald, sisters June, Emily, and Louise, sisters-in-law Eva and Rose, brothers-in-law Norman, Charles, and Walter, and grandson Donald Fissette.
At Donald’s request, services will be private. Interment will be in St. Kieran Cemetery. Those who wish may make donations in his memory to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Alzheimer’s Research. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net
