Obituary Denis Gingues

Denis A. Gingues, 81, of Berlin, peacefully passed away surrounded by family members at his home on February 24, 2022. He was born in St. Malo, and grew up in Saint-Isidore D’Auckland, Canada. Later, he became a lifelong resident of Berlin. Being the eldest of 13, he started working at an early age by helping his dad run the family farm, including a sugar shack. Denis later became a logger and truck driver. He was introduced into a career of carpentry and managed to successfully own and operate his business for 30+ years. Denis was also an avid gardener and enjoyed being outdoors. He loved snowmobiling and camping with family and friends. Denis along with his wife enjoyed spectating their grandchildren's' sporting events even after he retired. He volunteered at a few organizations: Tilton-Northfield Little League, Knights of Columbus, and White Mountain Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club. Denis was a member at both Knights of Columbus and the White Mountain Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club.
Denis leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Anne Marie Gingues; daughter Guylaine Ivester and her husband Shawn, sons: Guy Gingues, Gaston Gingues, Gaetan Gingues, 5 grandchildren: Dylan, Sara, Mason, Auden, Asha and 2 great-grandchildren: Kevin and Makya. He also leaves behind 6 brothers and 4 sisters; Paul and Laurette Gingues, Marcel & Theresa Gingues, Therese & Roy Hervey, Victor Gingues, J'ean Darc & Jules Frechette, Ange Aime Gingues, Gerard Gingues, Monique Gingues, Rene & Sylvie Gingues. He is predeceased by his son, Ghislain Gingues, 2 brothers, Germain Gingues and Clement Gingues, and his parents William and Melina Gingues.
Denis Gingues will be deeply missed, and his memory will live on forever in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life, open to the public, will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in Denis’s memory to the following: NH Catholic Charities (https://www.cc-nh.org), or Granite State Independent Living (https://www.gsil.org)
