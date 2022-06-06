Obituary Dawn Carol (Stevens) Coulombe

Dawn Carol (Stevens) Coulombe, 81, passed away June 3, 2022, after a brief illness at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital.
Dawn was born in Lancaster, N.H., on April 3, 1941, to the late Rolland “Polly” Stevens and Thelma A. (Mills) Stevens Bickford, both from Groveton, N.H.
Dawn was raised in Groveton and attended local schools and graduated in 1959. She loved being in the marching band and excelled as an artist.
Dawn married Lionel “Lee” Coulombe on March 30, 1963, and they resided in Berlin, N.H. She went on to work at the Globe Store in Gorham and later became a stay-at-home mom until she earned her real estate license and worked alongside her husband for many years. She settled into retirement in 2009.
Dawn was a professional artist, having her paintings win many ribbons at local fairs and shown in many business establishments. She was commissioned numerous times by others who enjoyed her artwork. She loved going to her Monday night art class at the old David Mountain Art Studio. Her love of art was passed on to her grandson, Andrew. Dawn loved playing the piano and organ which she did with ease. Dawn loved going to Barbados for many years with many different family and friends and had many friends there as well with whom she kept in touch with throughout the years.
Dawn loved going to camp at South Pond with Lee and relaxing and floating in the pond and getting some sun. Sun. ... Oh, how she loved the sun and being tan.
She was a shopper of all shoppers and loved going to all the restaurants and going to and having yard sales. In her last years, she and her caregiver, Priscilla, became friends and would go to the restaurants. They loved going to Oxford Hills Casino and they loved their scratch tickets. Dawn made the best fudge ever. Dawn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and had an abundance of friends, near and far.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Lee Coulombe of Berlin, brother Blaine Stevens of Springfield, Mass., and her grandson David Matthew Coulombe of Berlin.
She is survived by her daughter Sherrie Dawn (Coulombe) Ryan and son-in-law Timmy Ryan of Berlin; son David Lee Coulombe and daughter-in-law Lisa (Simonds) Coulombe of Berlin; grandson Andrew Coulombe of Berlin; sister-in-law Brenda Stevens of Springfield, and nieces Jennifer and Marissa.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the St. Kieran Cemetery in Berlin. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.