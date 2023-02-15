David P. Laflamme, 65, of Berlin, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Glencliff Home in Glencliff, N.H., after a period of failing health.
He was born in Berlin on July 22, 1957, the son of Paul and Cecile Laflamme and resided in Berlin all of his life.
For many years he was employed by the James River Corporation and was a longtime member of St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish.
He was an avid Boston sports fan, including the Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots. He loved music and was well known for his dancing. David found taking long drives with his wife to be relaxing and therapeutic when he needed to “get away from it all.” Above all, he loved spending time with his family.
Members of the family include his wife Diane Laflamme of Berlin; his parents Paul and Cecile Laflamme of Titusville, Fla.; his siblings Danny Laflamme and wife Judy of Gorham and Dicky Laflamme and wife Paulette of Gloucester, Va.; several nieces, nephews, in-laws and many friends. He was predeceased by a niece Heather Laflamme.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, 345 Pleasant St., Berlin. Interment will be in Russian City Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Bryant Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin prior to the mass. Donations in his memory may be made to Glencliff Home (in memo specifically note Resident Welfare Fund), PO Box 76, Glencliff, NH 03238.
