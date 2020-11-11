David M. Coulombe, 26, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
He was born in Berlin on Oct. 25, 1994, the son of David L. Coulombe and Angie L. Leeman and was a lifelong resident. He had been employed at the Eagle Mountain House and enjoyed auto mechanics.
He is survived by his father David L. Coulombe of Berlin; two brothers Andrew L. Coulombe of Shelburne, N.H., and Curtis Perry of N.H.; maternal grandmother Joanne Roy of Berlin; uncle Eugene Leeman of Berlin; aunts, Jessica L. Leeman and Jennifer Leeman of Berlin; Uncle Steve Roy and his wife Christine of Berlin; paternal grandmother Dawn Coulombe of Berlin; Aunt Sherrie Ryan and husband Timmy of Berlin; and a great aunt Janice Leeman of Portsmouth, N.H.
He was predeceased by his mother Angie Leeman, and his paternal grandfather Lee J. Coulombe.
A walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H. There will be no services. Interment will be on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at St. Kieran Cemetery at 10 a.m. Those attending the interment are asked to remain in their vehicles to observe winter cemetery rules. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.