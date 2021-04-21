Obituary: Darlene ‘Dean’ (Morin) Low

Darlene ‘Dean’ (Morin) Low 73, passed away at her home on April 14, 2021, after a short illness. She was born in Berlin, N.H., on June 24, 1947. She lived most of her life on the coast of Maine in Kennebunkport.
She leaves behind her mother, Marie Morin of Berlin, N.H.; four brothers, Joseph Morin Jr and wife Noella of Brooksville, Fla.; Gary Morin and wife Janet of Lutz, Fla.; Phil Morin and wife Jeannette of Berlin, N.H.; John Morin and wife Debra of Kennebunkport, Maine; two sisters, Marlene Christopher of Rifle, Colo.; and Jolene (Jay) Girard of Berlin, N.H.; many nieces and nephews and a great number of dear friends. She was predeceased by her father, Joseph Morin Sr. in 2003 and her brother-in-law, Richard Girard in 2014.
She was a graduate of Berlin High School, Class of 1965.
She worked most of her life in the food and hospitality industry, from Florida to Maine, where she made her home. She was best known locally for bartending at the former Poor Richard’s Pub in Ogunquit, Maine, The Arundel Wharf and the former Landing Restaurant in Kennebunkport. She also worked for the Mildred Day School lunch program. During the summers she worked at Bradbury’s Market and the Cape Porpoise Motel in Cape Porpoise, Maine. Upon retiring from the school district, she became a personal assistant/caregiver to several elderly persons.
She was a generous woman with a great heart, who loved her family and her many friends. She always thought of others before herself. She would forego her needs if she felt someone needed it more.
She was never idle. When she was not working at a job, she was busy helping someone or tending to the many flowers and plants that adorned her home. She shared the garden’s bounty and the black berries from her back yard with friends and neighbors. One of her favorite pastimes was searching for the best yard sale! She always managed to find a treasure for herself or one she felt would be a fun find for a friend.
Deanie loved to bring people together and hosted many gatherings in her backyard, including a family reunion at her home every August.
Her beautiful smile would light up a room and make her eyes sparkle. She was full of love, laughter and kindness. Her nieces and nephews knew her for her fun side as the Bubble Lady. Each person who knew her has a story or two that will readily come to mind. We will all remember the good times shared with this Very Special, one-of-a-kind woman, Our Deanie.
Family and friends are invited to attend a drive through commemoration to be held on Saturday May 1, 2021, from 12-2 p.m., at the Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. Attendees are asked to enter the parking lot via the Sea Road and exit onto Summer St. after visiting with the family.
Donations may be made in her name to the local Animal Welfare Society PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, Maine 04094
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Deanie’s Book of Memories Page at bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.