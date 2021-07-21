Obituary: Dana W. Hart

Dana W. Hart, 65, of Milan, N.H., passed away on Tuesday July 20, 2021, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
He was born in Berlin on Feb. 9, 1956, the son of John Hart, Jr. and Elizabeth (Peabody) Hart and was a lifelong resident of the Berlin-Milan area. He graduated from Berlin High School in 1974 and had been employed by Portland Glass for many years. He had also worked in construction in his younger years.
Dana enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed all of the Boston sports teams. He had a great love for his dogs. Dana had played softball for the Fagin’s Pub team for many years, had played volleyball in a Berlin league for several years and had also played cribbage in a Berlin league.
He loved takings rides up Chickwolnepy Road in Milan.
Family includes his mother Elizabeth Hawkins of Milan, N.H.; brother Daryl Hart and wife Johnna of Thornton, N.H.; sister Dawn Dube of Milan, N.H.; nieces and nephews Correy and his wife Lena, Douglas and Deanna and great nieces Coralean, Rreya and Elcy; cousins. He was predeceased by his father John Hart, Jr. and his brother Douglas Hart.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday July 28, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Bryant and Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Milan. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 12 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.