Obituary: Cynthia S. (Currier) Gagnon

Cynthia S. (Currier) Gagnon, 52, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Sunday Nov. 29, 2020.
She was born in Lancaster, N.H., on Oct. 4, 1968, the daughter of Dennis C. and Susan A. (De Greenia) Currier.
She graduated from Gorham High School and was a lifelong resident of the area.
She enjoyed drawing, swimming, fishing and boating at camp on Umbagog Lake or just jumping in the car and going for a ride.
Cynthia loved her pets and was a very loving and caring person.
Her greatest joy was having her daughter Autumn Mae; she called her her miracle child.
Her family includes her husband Michael Gagnon of Berlin; her daughter Autumn M. Gagnon of Berlin; her parents Dennis and Susan Currier of Gorham, N.H.; her siblings Steve Currier of Gorham Sara Currier of Gorham, and Sandy Morgan of Baxter Springs, Kan.; her grandmother Marilyn Currier of Gorham; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a daughter Katelynne Suzanne Currier; grandfathers Reginald Currier and Earnest De Greenia; and grandmother Mary Skaradosky.
A controlled walk-through visitation with social distancing, masks, and restricted contact with the family will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, from 4-6 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin.
Private graveside services will be held at the Lary Cemetery in Gorham. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
